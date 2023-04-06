Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RODM stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

