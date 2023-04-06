Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,230,000 after buying an additional 1,367,929 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,357,000 after buying an additional 2,258,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.