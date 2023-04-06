Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,198 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 598,860 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,314,000 after acquiring an additional 524,270 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,190,000 after acquiring an additional 686,822 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,940,000 after acquiring an additional 201,495 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,931,000 after acquiring an additional 634,757 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

