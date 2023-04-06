Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 880 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock

VRTX opened at $322.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $325.19.

Wall Street Analyst

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.30.

Insider

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,150,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,150,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.



