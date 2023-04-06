Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

ZTS opened at $168.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

