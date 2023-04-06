Ballast Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after buying an additional 68,892 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 440,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,518,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.28. 693,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average is $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

