Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,801. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.