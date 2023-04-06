Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 301 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,458. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

