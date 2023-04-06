Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 678 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Shell were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 3.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.