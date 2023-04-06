Bank of America Lowers Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $211.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $249.00.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

ADP stock opened at $213.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.09. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

