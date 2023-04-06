Bank of Montreal Can Buys 49,716 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,716 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $23,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,211,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,382,000 after purchasing an additional 128,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVB traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.59 and a 200 day moving average of $171.45. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $258.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.79.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

