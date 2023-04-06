Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.61.

BK stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

