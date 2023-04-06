Barclays Lowers Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 4,890

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,100 ($63.34) to GBX 4,890 ($60.73) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($32.91) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.06) price objective on Diageo in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.68) price target on Diageo in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.37) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Investec raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.44) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,026.67 ($50.01).

Shares of DGE stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,678.50 ($45.68). The company had a trading volume of 861,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,363. The firm has a market cap of £83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,358.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,545.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,642.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,363 ($41.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,067 ($50.51).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,499 ($43.46) per share, for a total transaction of £8,257.64 ($10,255.39). Insiders purchased 937 shares of company stock worth $3,308,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

