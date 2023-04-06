Barden Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,438 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Sony Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Sony Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Sony Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Sony Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SONY traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.21. 140,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,119. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

