Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $611,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.19. 125,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,532. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $214.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average of $188.71.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

