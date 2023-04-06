Barden Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,650 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.38. 948,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,863,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

