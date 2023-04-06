Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 7,300 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,977. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

