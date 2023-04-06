Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 750 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Insteel Industries worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth $7,269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 141,208 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 128,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,586,000 after buying an additional 117,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 723,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after buying an additional 116,434 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ IIIN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,843. The firm has a market cap of $512.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 13.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 2.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Insteel Industries

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Read More

