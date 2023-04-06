Barnett & Company Inc. Has $474,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,425 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $1,921,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $43.44. 443,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

