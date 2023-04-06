Barnett & Company Inc. Has $723,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,108,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,350,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,557,000 after buying an additional 1,030,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,397,000 after buying an additional 540,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

