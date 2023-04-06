Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Up 16.7%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) shares shot up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,325,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the average session volume of 248,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.