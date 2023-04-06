BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,829 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.46% of BellRing Brands worth $51,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRBR stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,492. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

