Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

BHLB opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after buying an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading

