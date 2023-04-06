Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:BST)

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
Best & Less Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.38.
About Best & Less Group
See Also
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Best & Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best & Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.