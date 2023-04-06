Beta Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.01 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0938 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a market cap of $63.52 million and $5.01 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

