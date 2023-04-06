Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.97. 504,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,273. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

