Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,369 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,633. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.07. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $192.42.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

