Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 282,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 318,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,272. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.