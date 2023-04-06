Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $170.61. 1,364,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.16 and a 200-day moving average of $171.74. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

