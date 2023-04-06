Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand expects that the medical research company will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $15.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.63 EPS.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $463.80 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $607.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $475.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.