BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) PT Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCAB. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.
BioAtla Trading Up 6.4 %
BioAtla stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in BioAtla by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in BioAtla by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
