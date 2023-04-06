BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) PT Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCAB. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

BioAtla stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,595.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,501.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in BioAtla by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in BioAtla by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

