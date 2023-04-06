Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Achieves $276.47 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $276.47 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $15.79 or 0.00056298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00134533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00037541 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.