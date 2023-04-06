Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $2,531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,075,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,658,814.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PTC stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.29. 528,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

