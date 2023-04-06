BMO Capital Markets Boosts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$37.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Quebecor from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quebecor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.11.

Quebecor stock opened at C$34.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$23.85 and a 12 month high of C$34.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

