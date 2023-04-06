Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 61,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 75,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$42.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

