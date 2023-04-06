Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,411 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

