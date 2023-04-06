Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,615.60 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,677.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,501.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,143.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

