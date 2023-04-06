Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.55

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.55 and traded as low as C$15.01. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.06, with a volume of 30,683 shares changing hands.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$325.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. This is a positive change from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.13%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

