Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Price Down 4.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bread Financial traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $27.64. 170,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 932,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 147,438.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,277 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,900,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

