Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.56

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.56 and traded as high as C$14.58. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$14.39, with a volume of 5,909 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s payout ratio is currently 113.45%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

