BrightPath Early Learning (CVE:BPE) Trading Up 1.3%

BrightPath Early Learning Inc (CVE:BPE – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 75,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 116,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

BrightPath Early Learning Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80.

BrightPath Early Learning Company Profile

BrightPath Early Learning Inc, formerly Edleun Group Inc, is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of community-based early learning and care centers across Canada. The Company’s segments include Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. The Company’s segments are engaged in the provision of child development and care services.

Further Reading

