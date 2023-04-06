Brokerages Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT at $271.89

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $251.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $697,398,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.