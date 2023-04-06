Brokerages Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT at $271.89

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $251.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $697,398,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

