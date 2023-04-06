Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Price Target at C$17.92

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.90 per share, with a total value of C$119,000.00. In other news, Director Darren Gee sold 74,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$1,032,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,310 shares in the company, valued at C$5,460,955.20. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.90 per share, with a total value of C$119,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,015 shares of company stock worth $1,947,398. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

TSE PEY opened at C$12.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$9.71 and a 52 week high of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is 59.19%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

