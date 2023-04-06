Brokers Set Expectations for Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $499.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

See Also

