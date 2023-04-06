Brokers Set Expectations for Cryoport, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cryoport in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cryoport Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on CYRX. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Cryoport has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.11.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,726.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $234,134. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,021 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 173,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 74,635 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,797 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 146,802 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

