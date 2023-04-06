CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,779 shares during the quarter. CAE comprises about 6.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.48% of CAE worth $29,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in CAE by 24.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,398,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CAE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after acquiring an additional 706,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CAE by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,308,000 after acquiring an additional 834,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CAE by 313.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,515,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,874. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

CAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

