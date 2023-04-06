Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 16,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 14,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

