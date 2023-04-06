Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$184.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$161.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$163.25.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$159.36. 618,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,654. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$137.26 and a 52-week high of C$175.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$158.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$160.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of C$4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.086714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.