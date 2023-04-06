Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$184.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$161.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.
CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$163.25.
Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$159.36. 618,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,654. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$137.26 and a 52-week high of C$175.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$158.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$160.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
