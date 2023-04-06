Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,140,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 84,346 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cannae by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 90,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cannae by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,884. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 64.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

