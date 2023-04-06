Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target to $27.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 209.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on ATNM. StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %
ATNM stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.