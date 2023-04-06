Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target to $27.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 209.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATNM. StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

ATNM stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. Research analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

